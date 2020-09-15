Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying he played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year, although there is an audio recording of him stating he did just that. Trump is also continuing to cast doubt on the widely accepted scientific conclusions of his own administration strongly urging the use of face coverings. He says, “There are people that don’t think masks are good.” The president participated in a televised town hall Tuesday with uncommitted voters, hosted by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. In an exchange with one voter, Trump said he actually “up-played” the virus threat.