UN raises alarm over refugee killings in Uganda settlement

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says it is “saddened and alarmed” after at least 10 refugees were killed in an attack last week by local residents in northern Uganda amid tensions over increasingly scarce resources. At least 19 others were injured in the dispute, including a member of the host community. The U.N. says dozens of refugee houses were destroyed or looted, and 10 refugees remain missing. Although Uganda has been praised for keeping its door open to more than 1 million refugees, authorities warn of the strain on resources and some say the international community is not offering enough support.