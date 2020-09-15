UN warns of Yemen famine, no aid from Saudis, UAE, Kuwait

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that “the specter of famine” has returned to Yemen. Mark Lowcock for the first times singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait as giving nothing to this year’s $3.4 billion appeal. He declared that without additional funds many families will face “a death sentence.” Lowcock told the U.N. Security Council that famine in conflict-torn Yemen was averted two years ago because donors swiftly funded 90% of U.N. requirements. He says the U.N. appeal today has received only about $1 billion, which means 9 million Yemenis must cope with deepening aid cuts.