7 arrested in Bosnia over wartime killings of civilians

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in Bosnia have arrested seven former Bosnian Serb military officers and troops who are suspected in the killing of 44 civilians during the 1992-95 Bosnian War. The Bosnian prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that nine people in all are suspected of killing the Bosniak civilians in September 1992. The prosecutors allege that Bosnian Serbs separated men and boys from women and girls in the village of Novoseoci before taking the male Bosniaks away to a nearby waste dump and killing them. The prosecutors say the bodies of the victims, ages 14-82, were left at the dump site and covered in waste.