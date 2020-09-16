Arrests of narcotics police highlight Sri Lanka drug problem

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — For years, authorities in Sri Lanka have tried to rid the Indian Ocean island nation of illegal drugs. But a drug ring allegedly including more than a dozen officers from a key national narcotics unit has exposed how much of a challenge that goal brings. Authorities say the ring involved officers from the national Police Narcotic Bureau who smuggled illicit drugs into the country by sea, stored them in safe houses, ran fake raids and then siphoned off a portion of the seizures to sell to drug dealers, pocketing millions in profits. In all, 18 officers from the Police Narcotic Bureau have been detained, along with five civilians.