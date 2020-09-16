Australian lawmaker’s adviser challenges interference law

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-born adviser to an Australian lawmaker has launched a constitutional challenge in Australia’s highest court against the nation’s laws that ban covert foreign interference on domestic politics. Court documents seen by The Associated Press show John Shi Sheng Zhang is also challenging the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices in June as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference. Zhang is an adviser to New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership of the opposition Labor Party was suspended after the raids. Zhang argues the laws burden free speech, a right long recognized in Australia but without the direct guarantee in the U.S. First Amendment.