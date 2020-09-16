Badgers AD says increased COVID-19 testing gave him confidence, says Trump had solutions

Madison (WQOW) – Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says they have answers to questions they didn’t have when the Big Ten originally postponed the college football season.

One of those is how student athletes will be tested.

Alvarez said players will be tested daily which puts him at ease.

“We will continue our testing, what we have been doing, the swab test as well as a saliva test on our campus and then at least two weeks before we play our first game we will go with the testing that the Big Ten Conference finalizes. If I heard the commissioner properly they are down to two tests that our doctors are looking at, that they have approved. They are quick return tests and we will then go to testing daily,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez responded to a tweet from President Trump on Wednesday morning saying it was his honor to help get Big Ten football back.

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Alvarez said the president talked to the Big Ten commissioner and helped make the saliva test available. The Badgers athletic director added Trump drew attention to Big Ten football and had a solution.