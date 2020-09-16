DOA approves $36 million for infrastructure, facilities projects

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- The state of Wisconsin will provide $36 million in funding to 42 public projects across the state through the Community Development Block Grant program.

The infrastructure and facility projects funded in part through the grant funding will, according to a press release from Gov. Tony Evers' office sent Wednesday, amount to $72 million in work undertaken by local governments.

The money can go for improvements or replacement of water, stormwater, and sanitary sewer facilities to sidewalk to and stree projects.

"This funding is not only critical to public safety, but to improving Wisconsin communities across our state where folks enjoy living, working, learning, and recreating," Evers said. "These 42 projects will benefit Wisconsinites from Antigo to Whitehall and will bolster our communities."

Several of the projects are in western Wisconsin. They include $1 million each for projects in Coon Valley, Kendall, LaFarge, and Whitehall. An award of $914,000 is going to the Village of Soldiers Grove.

The governor announced the funding in conjunction with the Department of Administration's secretary, Joel Brennan. DOA oversees the grant program.

"Investing in core infrastructure services ensures Wisconsinites can remain proud of the communities in which they live, work and raise families, as well as maintain a positive and healthy quality of life," Brennan said.