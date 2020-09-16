Downtown Mainstreet recognizes leaders, organizations virtually at 30th annual award luncheon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet Inc. hosted their 30th-anniversary award luncheon/meeting virtually on Wednesday afternoon.

News 19's Dustin Luecke hosted the event, distributing awards to community members, organizations, and projects that helped create a stronger downtown over the past year.

Best community project went to the La Crosse Bandshell, a project that was made possible by various community organizations and partners.

"We really have done a great job with the bandshell, and we really want to continue that excitement for the years to come," said Pat Stephens, Tri-Chair for the project. "In the weeks to come, you're going to hear about Friends of Riverside park which will be a group that will continue to add resources to this perfect park on the Mississippi River."

Former La Crosse City Planner Jason Gilman also received an award for community development. He was nominated for his strategies that helped make the downtown a better place to work and live.

"Our downtown represents the best in us, caring for each other. Let's be vigilant in relentlessly supporting downtown reinvestment for the shop owner, real estate investor, and the visionary," said Gilman.

Don Weber received the coveted Legacy Award for his dedication to making the downtown an attraction for people to visit or call home.

Full List of 2020 Award Winners:

Volunteer of the Year: Jesse Fanciulli

Community Development: Jason Gilman

Best Downtown Event: Moon Tunes

Community Project: Riverside Park Bandshell

Arts and Beautification: Elmer Peterson

Honorable Mention for Arts and Beautification: Ashton Hall and Artists of the Artists Alley

Interior Design: Tease Barbershop and Salon

Interior Design Honorable Mention: Urban Shoetique

Facade Improvement: City Square Building

Development Project: Gundersen Dental Specialties