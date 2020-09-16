Exam ordered for Pakistani doctor charged with terrorism

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A psychological exam has been ordered for a Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic researcher accusing of telling paid FBI informants that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. Muhammad Masood has been indicted on one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He has been in custody since his March 19 arrest at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The evaluation is meant to judge Masood’s “competency to stand trial and assist in his defense,” according to the judge’s order. Masood’s attorney has said the defendant does not understand the court proceedings.