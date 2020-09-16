Experts cite ‘crimes against humanity’ in Maduro’s Venezuela

GENEVA (AP) — Independent experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body have issued a scathing, in-depth report finding the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro responsible for crimes against humanity. The report commissioned last year by the 47-member-state Human Rights Council said the alleged crimes include extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture. The findings issued Wednesday were based on nearly 3,000 cases, interviews and other evidence. The experts concluded that Maduro and his defense and interior ministers were aware of crimes committed by security forces and intelligence agencies. They say anyone found responsible should be held to account to prevent such widespread human rights violations from happening again.