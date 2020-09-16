Falling back into fall

Smoky, seasonal

The smoky skies yesterday kept high temperatures in the low 80s. Those smoky skies continue today with seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s. However, throughout the day a cold front will be sweeping through the region. It may become breezy at times but cooler air will descend for the end of the week.

Frosty mornings

With the passage of a frontal system today, a quick fall in the temperatures will occur tonight. Lows have the potential to range between the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Locations that fall into the 30s will have the possibility of a frosty start tomorrow. But, don’t let your guard down yet! Friday morning will be another potentially frosty morning with similar temperatures.

Below-average blast

High temperatures through Saturday will be in the mid-60s to bring a crisp feel to the air. There will be plenty of sunshine, especially if we can break out of the smoky skies.

However, there could be very slight chances for sprinkles to develop. There will be a chance Friday and Saturday, but it should NOT cancel any of your weekend plans. If any showers develop, there will be little to no accumulation and should not bring much for cloud cover.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett