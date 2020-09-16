 Skip to Content

Former Atlanta CFO indicted for fraud, having machine guns

12:18 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The former chief financial officer for the city of Atlanta has been charged in a federal indictment with crimes stemming from his time in office. Federal prosecutors say the crimes being alleged include stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the city for personal expenses. Jim Beard was indicted by a grand jury on eight federal charges including wire fraud, theft from the government, possession of machine guns, making a false statement, and obstructing federal tax laws. That’s according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. An attorney listed as representing Beard in online records did not immediately return a message left with his office.

Associated Press

