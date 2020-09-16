High-tech ship set for launch on 400th Mayflower anniversary

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — Dignitaries, seafarers and scientists are gathering in Plymouth, England, to mark the 400th anniversary of the departure of the Mayflower, which carried a group of Puritan settlers to a new life across the Atlantic Ocean. The journey that began four centuries ago Wednesday would launch a new chapter of expansion and empire for Europe, and bring disaster for the Native peoples who had lived in the Americas for millennia. The day is being marked in Plymouth with the launch of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship, a high-tech vessel that is powered by the sun and steered by artificial intelligence. It is set to cross the Atlantic next year without people on board to do marine research.