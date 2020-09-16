Japan’s new PM Yoshihide Suga, self-made and strong-willed

TOKYO (AP) — Before he got Japan’s top government job officially, Yoshihide Suga was known as a “shadow” prime minister and the right-hand man for his long-serving predecessor. When Shinzo Abe announced last month he would resign due to ill health, his chief Cabinet secretary Suga said he would come forward to pursue Abe’s unfinished work. The self-made politician was elected by Parliament on Wednesday as Japan’s new prime minister, two days after he succeeded Abe as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Suga’s low-key image from government briefings contrast with his behind-the-scenes work at managing bureaucrats and pushing policies.