Mexico City: 20,535 COVID-19 deaths, 2 times official toll

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An official says Mexico City suffered 20,535 ‘excess deaths’ attributable to COVID-19 between April and August, almost double the number reported in the official death toll of 11,318. The head of the city’s Digital Innovation Agency says there were 30,462 “excess deaths” in the city between April 1 and the end of August, about two-thirds of which were determined to be due to coronavirus. The city of almost nine million inhabitants, like the rest of Mexico, has had an extremely low testing rate and officials have acknowledged that the number of test-confirmed cases and deaths probably undercounts the real figures.