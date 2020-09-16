Michigan deputy shot while responding to neighbor feud

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff’s deputy has been shot after responding to a call between feuding neighbors. The Washtenaw County deputy was in stable condition Wednesday. Spokesman Derrick Jackson says the deputy was shot Wednesday soon after arriving at a home in Superior Township, 40 miles west of Detroit. Meanwhile, the gunman was still inside the home. Jackson said he didn’t know if anyone else was inside with him. Neighbors have been told to stay inside. Jackson says it’s a large scene with a major police presence.