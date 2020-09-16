Oklahoma’s epidemiologist warned of Trump rally deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Newly released documents show Oklahoma’s former state epidemiologist warned as many as nine deaths and 228 new cases of coronavirus could result from President Donald Trump’s June rally in Tulsa. The documents released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health were first reported by The Hill. They show former epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe warned state and Tulsa health officials of the dire consequences if the rally were held. Wendelboe declined to comment Wednesday on his findings. The Tulsa Health Department doesn’t publicly identify where potential transmissions occurred, so it’s not clear how many people contracted the coronavirus at Trump’s rally.