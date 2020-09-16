Onalaska boys soccer sends message with opening night win

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The boys soccer season kicked off in Wisconsin Tuesday with a loud message sent from Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers are poised to have a big season.

They took down defending MVC champ Holmen 5-1 Tuesday night in a battle of top teams.

The Hilltoppers hoping that's a sign of things to come.

"We're playing for a championship. Whether or not you get hardware, you're playing for a championship. So that's our mentality. We're pretty balanced. We're not a heavy senior team by any means. We've got less than 10 so. But the seniors provide good leadership. So that's key I think," said head coach Zach Kimmel.

Onalaska will play Tomah on Thursday.