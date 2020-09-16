 Skip to Content

Raytheon doubles job cuts to 15,000, citing airline downturn

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Raytheon Technologies plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs this year at its corporate offices, jet engine-maker Pratt & Whitney and aviation and military equipment manufacturer Collins Aerospace. Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes announced the revised job cut numbers Wednesday during a Morgan Stanley analysts conference. The cuts are nearly double what the company disclosed in July amid a downtown in the airline industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Jobs will be eliminated at Raytheon’s headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut, and Collins Aerospace in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Associated Press

