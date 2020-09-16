Reynolds criticizes Des Moines for not returning to schools

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized the Des Moines school district for not abandoning its online learning program and returning its more than 33,000 students to classrooms. Reynolds said Wednesday that other districts have managed to meet her requirement for in-person learning even as the state remains a national hotspot for coronavirus infections. Education Department Director Ann Lebo said officials would begin a process to potentially punish the district for not being in compliance. Lebo also affirmed the possibility Des Moines students could be required to take additional classes after school usually ends next spring. Des Moines officials argue it’s too risky for students and staff to return to classrooms under Reynolds’ order.