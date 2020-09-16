West Salem postpones competitions, others may follow

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) The COVID winds of change are blowing in many different directions, both locally, regionally and nationally.

West Salem school district officials tell me that all competitions next week will be postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 numbers in La Crosse County.

That includes their Friday night football opener against Onalaska.

The West Salem school district will be entirely online starting Monday.

Teams can still practice virtually.

The district will re-evaluate things when the new numbers are released next Wednesday.

Holmen also appears to be headed in that direction.

One head coach told me they will not hold in-person practices or events starting next Monday as well.

Then will re-evaluate when new numbers are available.