MSHSL will meet to reconsider playing football and volleyball in the fall

Brooklyn Center, Minn. (WXOW) The Minnesota State High School League could be following in the Big Ten's footsteps.

The MSHSL Board of Directors has called a special meeting for next Monday to consider starting football and volleyball this fall.

The board voted in early august to postpone those sports until March.

On Monday, Minnesota's football and volleyball teams were allowed to begin three weeks of optional practices.

All the other fall sports were allowed to begin August 17.