Top bills fail in Missouri governor’s special crime session

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to give the Missouri attorney general the power to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases has failed. The GOP-led state House finished work Wednesday without taking action on the bill. Parson had asked lawmakers to pass the bill midway through a special legislative session focused on violent crime. The proposal was widely seen as criticism of St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor, Kim Gardner, who is a Democrat. The measure passed the Senate after a faction of Republicans forced a vote on it. But it didn’t gain traction in the House. Missouri prosecutors opposed the measure, arguing it would undermine local control. 

