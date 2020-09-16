Verdict expected in trial of former IAAF head Liame Diack

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court will deliver its verdict in the corruption trial of former international track and field federation president Lamine Diack. Prosecutors have accused Diack of taking millions of dollars for himself along with his son. Prosecutors requested a four-year jail term and a fine of $595,000 at Diack’s trial in June. The 87-year-old former IAAF president was tried on corruption, money laundering and breach of trust charges. The verdict will also cover others who faced charges at the six-day hearing. That includes Diack’s son: former IAAF marketing consultant Papa Massata Diack lives in Senegal and was tried in his absence.