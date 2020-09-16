Warnings as Lebanon misses government formation deadline

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese politicians have missed a 15-day deadline to form a crisis Cabinet and are deadlocked on which political faction gets to have the key finance ministry portfolio. The deadline was set as part of a French initiative by President Michel Macron who has been pressing Lebanese leaders to form a Cabinet that can work on enacting urgent reforms in the crisis-stricken country. The crisis has been worsened by the Beirut port explosion last month that killed nearly 200 people and caused losses worth billions of dollars. Macron has described his initiative, which includes a road map and a timetable for reforms, as “the last chance for this system.”