300 and counting: Push by feds to arrest in US protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says he wants prosecutors to be aggressive in charging demonstrators who cause violence. Barr made the remark in a private conference call this week with his U.S. attorneys nationwide. So far, more than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes in the protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd. An Associated Press analysis shows that many are accused of serious crimes like hurling Molotov cocktails, burning police cars and seriously injuring law enforcement. Others are not accused of serious crimes, prompting criticism that the effort is a politically motivated effort to stymie demonstrations.