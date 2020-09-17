Shooting outside Wisconsin apartments leaves 4 hurt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a resident of an assisted-living facility in a small town in Wisconsin shot and wounded three fellow residents before turning the gun on himself. Authorities say the shooting occurred outside the Spring Glen Apartments in Mayville on Wednesday evening. Mayor Rob Boelk says all four people involved lived in the building, and all of them have been hospitalized. He says authorities believe the gunman shot himself, and that he is under guard at the hospital. Officials haven’t commented on the condition of any of the shooting victims. The mayor says he doesn’t know what happened before the shooting.