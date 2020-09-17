5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. A Trump administration crackdown has already led to more than 300 arrests on federal crimes in the protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd, an AP analysis shows. Experts say India’s death toll of only 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people is likely an undercount, raising questions about the way it counts fatalities from COVID-19. Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains threatens more misery for some residents of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama.