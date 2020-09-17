Appeals panel won’t speed release of NYPD discipline records

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday agreed to keep the release of New York City police disciplinary records on pause while public safety unions fight a lower-court decision that had cleared the way for their disclosure. Two of three judges who heard arguments on the matter Tuesday in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to stay District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s Aug. 21 ruling as the appeals process unfolds. The unions are seeking a way around a new state transparency law. The other judge, Gerard Edmund Lynch, disagreed and would have upheld Failla’s decision to lift a temporary restraining order. The restraining order has remained in effect because of the unions’ appeal.