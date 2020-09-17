Army reserves train in decontamination at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Army reservists trained in equipment and soldier decontamination ran a simulation exercise Thursday at Fort McCoy to protect their fellow soldiers from chemical dangers.

The 318th Chemical Company, part of the 455th Chemical Brigade, trained in decontaminating army equipment and people as if they were in a mission involving a nuclear blast.

"If you don't decontaminate your site properly or the vehicles then you've contaminated everybody else around you," Sgt. Ashlea Dixon said. "So we have to make sure everything is decontaminated (the equipment, the roads and the troops) -- so everybody is protected.

Soldiers also wore face masks to limit any potential COVID-19 exposure during the training.

The is the first time the "Decontamination Platoon" trained since the pandemic started.