Asia Today: India’s gov’t criticized for handling of virus

NEW DELHI (AP) — India counted another record daily increase of coronavirus infections Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government faced scathing opposition criticism in Parliament for its handling of the pandemic and a contracting economy that has left millions jobless. Confirmed cases jumped by 97,894, raising India’s total past 5.1 million. The Health Ministry also said 1,132 more people died, for a total of 83,198. India’s fatalities are third-most in the world, but experts say India has undercounted the COVID-19 toll. India’s infection numbers are expected within weeks to pass the United States.