Black man beaten during Georgia traffic stop to be released

ATLANTA (AP) — A Black man captured on video being repeatedly punched by a white Georgia sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop will be released from jail. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Roderick Walker is expected to be released later Thursday and will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said that comes after a judge granted Walker bond. A lawyer for Walker said the man was arrested in nearby Clayton County after deputies suspecting a broken taillight pulled over the vehicle Walker was riding in last Friday. Walker was being held at the Fulton County Jail on an outstanding felony probation warrant.