Bolivia’s acting leader drops out of presidential election

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Interim President Jeanine Áñez is dropping out of Bolivia’s presidential election scheduled for Oct. 18, saying she wants to avoid dividing the votes of people who oppose returning the party of ex-leader Evo Morales to power. She said in a message to the nation Thursday that she is ending her candidacy “to ensure that there is a winner who defends democracy” against the Movement for Socialism party of Morales. She became interim president last year after Morales resigned the presidency and went into self-exile amid widespread protests over allegations of electoral fraud. Áñez has been a distant fourth in recent opinion polls. The front-runner is former Economy Minister Luis Arce, the candidate of the Movement for Socialism.