Breaking: VP Mike Pence coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Eau Claire next week.

According to the White House, Pence will be at Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire.

After that he will visit Minneapolis for a Cops for Trump listening session.

The vice president was also in Janesville earlier this week and in La Crosse on Labor Day. This will be at least his fifth trip to Wisconsin this year.

The vice president was last in our area in May 2019 when he stopped at J&D Manufacturing in Altoona.