Ex-Illinois state worker pleads not guilty in slain boy case

One of two former Illinois child welfare workers who investigated the alleged abuse of a 5-year-old boy whose beaten body was found in a shallow grave last year has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges. Andrew Polovin entered his plea during a brief hearing in McHenry County on Thursday. Former co-worker Carlos Acosta is scheduled to appear on court on the same charges next week. Both were charged after Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their son, Andrew “AJ” Freund. Cunningham pleaded guilty. The boy’s father is awaiting trial.