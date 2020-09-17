Germany apologizes for past military anti-gay discrimination

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister is apologizing for decades of discrimination against gay servicepeople in the military until a change of policy in 2000. A study commissioned by the defense ministry and being presented Thursday documented “systematic discrimination” in the Bundeswehr, the military of West Germany and later of reunited Germany, from 1955 until the end of the 20th century. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said: “I very much regret the practice of discrimination against homosexuals in the Bundeswehr, which stood for the policy of that time. I apologize to those who suffered because of it.” Kramp-Karrenbauer said she wants to advance legislation to rehabilitate those affected.