Insect stings increase around this time of the season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local health experts report people to get bee and wasps sting in late summer and early fall.

Samantha Knox, and Pediatric Allergist at Gundersen Health System, stinging bugs become more aggressive during this time because their nest has grown over the summer and are focused on protecting their 'queen' and secondly, looking for food.

Knox said a common human reaction is to swat away insects that land on someone's body but asks people to gently remove the insect off their body, and then leave the area to avoid getting stung.

"If you do get stung, some insects will leave a stinger in and some do not. If you do see a stinger, try to get it out immediately to reduce the amount of venom trying to get into the skin. Afterward, clean the affected area with gentle soap and warm water, put some ice on it, and then you can apply a topical or steroidal cream on top of the skin like hydrocortisone," said Knox.

Sometimes when someone is stung by an insect, a life-threatening allergic reaction can occur called anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis symptoms include respiratory distress, abdominal pain, tongue and throat, face swelling, and other severe bodily responses.

Knox said if anaphylaxis occurs, seek medical attention immediately or call 911.