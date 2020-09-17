Regional Update: 110 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Health Services said Thursday that La Crosse County had 110 new cases of COVID-19.

It is drop of 11 cases from the Wednesday update.

With the additions, the county's total rose to 2,121.

The Department of Health Services reported 11,445 new test results since yesterday, of which 2,034—or 17.8 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

This is the largest single-day positive COVID-19 test total. It beat the previous record by 456 tests.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,409, up from 1004 a week ago.

DHS reported three new deaths, raising the total to 1,231 people (1.3 percent of positive cases).

In the Western Region of the state, which is Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, seven people are hospitalized with all of them in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 117 (+3) 2 Crawford 133 (+1) 0 Grant 673 (+36) 19 Jackson 96 (+2) 1 La Crosse 2,121 (+110) 2 Monroe 350 (+6) 2 Trempealeau 499 (+8) 2 Vernon 158 (+10) 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.