Gay marriages rise 5 years after Supreme Court ruling

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Five years after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages around the U.S., more than a half million households are made up of married same-sex couples. Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that since 2014, the year before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same sex marriages, the number of married same-sex households has increased by almost 70%, rising to 568,110 couples in 2019. Of the 980,000 same-sex couple households reported in 2019, 58% were married couples and 42% were unmarried partners. There were slightly more female couple households than male couple households.