Nursing homes, care facilities seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill of Gundersen Health System said Thursday that the positive test rates are at their highest since the pandemic started for residents in long term care facilities and nursing homes.

In a press conference with partners from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, Dr. Cogbill spoke about the growing issue as La Crosse County continues to receive more positive tests, many in the 20-29 demographic.

The impact of the surge in cases is not only being seen in residents at the facilities but also the workers who have more contact with the outside world.

"Over this past weekend, we've had a couple of facilities on Friday and Saturday that had more than 20 staff who were immediately removed from work to quarantine because they were just contacted that they were positive for COVID," said Dr. Cogbill.

Cases have been relatively low in these demographics and Dr. Cogbill said this is a testament to the work of staff at these facilities. Of La Crosse County's two deaths, neither came from a care facility.

La Crosse County Health Director Jen Rombalski is asking every person in the county to question and think about their behavior during this time.

"There are actions and decisions that every member of our community can make that can help not only protect themselves and their families but also what's happening in each of the sectors," said Rombalski

Those sectors include schools, nursing homes, and businesses. The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is also urging the community to educate themselves on safe practices and best business practices to keep staff and guests safe.

You can learn more by visiting their website. https://www.lacrossecounty.org/couleecovid19