Oktoberfest Medallion found

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Search no more....the Oktoberfest Medallion was found earlier today.

Oktoberfest USA officials said that Amy Ellingson found the medallion Thursday morning under a pavilion pole at Bluffivew Park.

Ellingson is a retired teacher from Logan High School. She and her husband Bill are avid medallion hunters having spent the past 30 years looking for it. They also had help from their sons in the search.

For finding the medallion, Ellingson wins $500 cash and a swag basket of goods from Oktoberfest and sponsor Altra Federal Credit Union.