Packers open home schedule looking to continue Lions’ slide

GREEN BAY (AP) - The Green Bay Packers will attempt to win their eighth straight home opener as they host the Detroit Lions.

Detroit has lost 10 straight and blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead against the Chicago Bears last week.

The Packers are coming off a 43-34 victory at Minnesota.

Green Bay swept its two regular-season meetings with Detroit last year despite not leading either game until Mason Crosby kicked a field goal as time expired.