Poland’s president appoints daughter as unpaid advisor

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has appointed his 25-year-old daughter, Kinga, to be an unpaid adviser on social issues. The president stressed on Twitter late Wednesday that his daughter was working as a volunteer and “does not receive any remuneration.” The move nonetheless triggered some allegations of nepotism. Kinga Duda has for the most part not played a visible role in the presidency of her father, who won his first five-year term in 2015 and was re-elected in July. She drew attention, however, with an election night speech this summer calling for all people in society to be respected despite their differences. That came after a campaign in which her father stressed his opposition to the LGBT rights movement.