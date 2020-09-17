Popular UK author Victoria Hislop granted Greek citizenship

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — British author Victoria Hislop has been granted honorary Greek citizenship and met with the prime minister of Greece. Hislop has used Greece as the setting for several of her historical novels. In her first book, “The Island,” published in 2005, the action takes place near the Greek island of Crete. Her most recent, “Those Who Are Loved,” is set in Athens and other Greek islands. Honorary Greek citizenship may be granted in recognition of an individual’s special contribution to the country. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actor and producer Rita Wilson, were given the honor last year. Hislop was officially sworn in as a Greek citizen in Athens on Thursday.