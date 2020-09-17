Spain court considers removal of Catalan chief from office

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court is hearing closing arguments over whether to bar Catalonia’s separatist-minded regional leader from office. Catalan regional president Quim Torra is attending the final hearing of his appeal of a ruling by a lower court last year. That court ruled that Torra was unfit to hold public office for 18 months for having violated electoral law. Torra has been allowed to remain in power during the appeal process. The court’s ruling is expected in the coming days.