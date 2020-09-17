St. Paul City Council OKs guaranteed income pilot project

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul City Council has voted unanimously to approve Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposal to guarantee $500 in monthly income to 150 low-income families affected by COVID-19. The council was poised last week to approve using $300,000 in federal coronavirus funding to launch the pilot program. Then it decided to wait after U.S. Rep Betty McCollum questioned whether the plan would meet legal requirements for spending the aid. But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the council was told Wednesday that the plan was allowed. The mayor has said philanthropy will fund most of the $1.5 million, 18-month project.