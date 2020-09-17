State Democrats host virtual press conference ahead of President’s visit

(WXOW) - Democrat Tricia Zunker, who is challenging Tom Tiffany again for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District seat, led a press conference on Thursday morning ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign stop in Mosinee.

Zunker joined a dairy farmer, retailer, and occupational therapist to discuss the effects of Trump's first term in office and how it impacted people in Wisconsin.

Much of the focus centered on the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It didn't have to be bad at all. This pandemic was avoidable. Over 200,000 lives have been lost and that's 200,000 grieving families."

The Congressional candidate said she fears that the president's visit could become a super spreader event for Marathon County and the surrounding areas.

Occupational Therapist Tammy Moothedan pointed to the success that other countries have had in dealing with the virus and said the President's lack of clear messaging has caused the pandemic to worsen.

"There are countries where the leadership really stepped in, were proactive, got health care workers the things they need," said Moothedan. "They put those mask mandates in place, there are such simple things that could've been done."

Dairy farmer Hans Breitenmoser Jr. also shared his experiences in the dairy industry and how he has seen the business change during the presidency.

"We've lost a lot of dairy farms in the state of Wisconsin and the best we get from the government is to send the Ag Secretary to Wisconsin and say, "get big or get out," said Breitenmoser. "That's not leadership. That's not providing policy that makes sense."

Vice President Pence visited a dairy farm back in July to discuss the new USMCA deal which he believes will benefit farmers.