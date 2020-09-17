Malecek sisters, Aquinas boys dominate Holmen Invite

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) The Malecek triplets from Onalaska are proving they will once again be a force to be reckoned with this fall on the high school cross country circuit.

Kora Malecek took first at the Holmen Invitational Thursday at the Maple Grove Cross Country Course.

Her time was 17:28.

Her sisters took second and third.

Lydia was second with a time of 18:53 and Amalia was third at 19:22.

Onalaska had seven of the top eight finishers and easily won the team title.

On the boys side, Aquinas's Andrew Skemp led the way for the defending WIAA Div. 3 state champs.

Skemp took first with a time of 16:09 on the 5,000 meter course.

Tyler Lee of Onalaska was second, 35 seconds off the pace.

Aquinas won the team title after placing five runners in the top 12.

Onalaska was second.