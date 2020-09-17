What are the rules on masks in schools?

Whether students have to wear masks in schools depends on where they go to school. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control encourages masks for most students over age 2, especially when they are less than 6 feet apart. But how districts and states have interpreted the guidance varies. So do the consequences for not going along with the rules. In Utah, students and staff could be charged with a misdemeanor for not wearing a mask. South Carolina says students have to wear masks in the hallways, but can take them off in the classroom if a teacher allows it.